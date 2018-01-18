CARTOON: De Lille's political wilderness

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The Ramaphosa camp, if there is such a thing, is saying Zuma can’t survive the weekend. The reason: Eskom is bankrupt
Wits’ offer of a 6.8% increase is the second-highest offer in the higher education sector, says vice-chancellor
It is not possible that the deputy mayor assume the role suggested to the caucus by DA leader Maimane
Value retailer reaps benefits of online growth, 10.9% jump in cash transactions and Black Friday frenzy
A political backlash is likely if Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba raises VAT
The diamond is the size of two golf balls, and is expected to fetch up to $50m; Laurence Graff’s Graff Diamonds is Gem Diamonds’ biggest shareholder
Parties say the company is using stealth tactics in attempt to skip crucial scientific assessments, writes Tony Carnie
Proteas skipper looks to complete a rare whitewash against top-ranked India
The wisdom of crowds operates by exploiting the diversity of views, writes Mark Buchanan
