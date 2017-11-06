How Eskom's price calculation is misfiring

Nersa provides a multiyear price determination (MYPD) methodology, and the latest version is from October 2016. This methodology is the template for how Eskom goes about applying for tariff hikes and much of the content is its justification for numbers it has plugged into the formulas.

While part of the methodology deals with "reasonable costs" that are incurred in producing electricity, there is a section of adjustments before any of Eskom’s costs are even considered. It is in this section of the application that some critical issues arise.

For example, 9.4% of the hike is based on what is called "sales-volume rebasing".

In 2013, an assumption was made regarding how much electricity Eskom would sell from 2013-17. This was part of the third version of the MYPD, or MYPD3.

As it turned out, Eskom had much lower sales volumes than expected over the MYPD3 period, but the methodology allows it to factor this shortfall into future electricity tariffs.

So the methodology allows for the future price of electricity to be increased because of an inaccurate sales prediction made five years ago.

When businesses fail to meet sales targets, the strategy should be to sell more units. How will increasing the price help, if there was evidently less than expected demand at the lower unit price?

However, the methodology allows for perverse logic to prevail. Electricity is a basic service, so it cannot just be examined through a business lens — and increasing a basic service cost at more than three times the rate of inflation, during tough times is clearly not in the national interest.

Linked to the sales volume is the broader "allowed revenue" component. This is essentially an income allowance granted to Eskom based on several factors including operations, maintenance, research, depreciation, taxes and primary energy costs.