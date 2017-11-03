US president has work cut out on Asian tour

The US president will continue to press Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to work toward a new US-Japan trade agreement, even as Abe works to move TPP forward without the US. Trump will also try to reassure Abe and South Korea President Moon Jae-in — the leaders he meets at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in the Philippines — that the US remains committed to counterbalancing the expansion of China’s influence throughout the region.

Trump will fail to achieve any of these goals. The Japan visit will go well, because Trump and Abe have a built a strong personal relationship, but their interests, particularly on trade, are too divergent for progress to continue for long after the visit has ended. And all the leaders he meets are well aware that Trump remains historically unpopular in the US, that he remains in open conflict with a significant percentage of legislators of his own Republican Party, and that he has demonstrated virtually no ability or willingness to work with opposition legislators to build the policy consensus on which successful foreign policy depends.

His counterparts also know that the Robert Mueller investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and the Russian government has only just begun to create distractions for the president and those around him, and that Trump may soon have even less political capital than he does now. They are also aware that US congressional elections in 2018 will move Trump further from policy planning toward political strategy, leading the president away from consistent messaging, particularly on relations with China, if he believes it will help his party win votes.

Asian leaders can also see that the US president is becoming politically weaker at a moment of historic strength and confidence for China’s president.

Xi was able to use the recently completed 19th Party Congress in Beijing to stack the leadership with reliable political allies who are aligned with both his domestic reform agenda and with the president personally.

The formal addition of Xi’s governing principles to China’s constitution reinforces the point that Xi has near absolute control of China’s policy agenda. Xi’s unwillingness to designate a successor suggests the president could remain in power beyond his second five-year term — and that his influence will remain formidable even after he chooses to give up formal power.

The contrast in strength between the US and Chinese presidents could not be clearer, and every government in East and Southeast Asia will consider this reality when making plans on how to engage these two powers — long after Trump’s Asia tour is finished.

• Ian Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and author of Superpower: Three Choices for America’s Role in the World.