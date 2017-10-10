Task team must act to end dumping of chicken or industry could implode

An important anniversary is on the horizon, but it’s not one to celebrate. Quite the opposite. In November, one year will have passed since Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies set up an interdepartmental task team to develop a rescue plan for the South African poultry industry, which is under threat of annihilation from below-cost sales of dumped chicken, especially from the EU. The EU is supposedly a "partner" of SA in trade and development.

The task team, it seems, has approached this crisis with the urgency of a retreating glacier. So far, no final report has been produced and therefore no recommendations are before the minister for him to make informed decisions about actions that will secure the industry into the future.

These are critical decisions that could encourage investment, development and transformation opportunities within an industry that is the largest component of our agricultural sector, contributing 18% of agriculture GDP in 2016 and 39% of animal-product gross value.

It’s an industry that’s key to our food security, chicken being the major protein source for South African consumers, according to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries itself. It’s an industry that employs 110,000 real people who support real families — it’s estimated that for every worker, there are up to 10 dependants at home.