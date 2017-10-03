Nissan recall shows motor industry’s most important upgrade is in its crisis management
Hong Kong — As far as vehicle industry transgressions go, this one seems pretty light.
Nissan Motor said it would recall almost all the cars it produced over the last three years in Japan, or about 1.2-million vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It could cost the company ¥25bn.
The number of vehicles is much higher than the piddly 60,000 Nissan originally flagged on Friday night after regulators found final inspections on assembly lines at six Japanese plants were carried out by the wrong technicians. Nissan said it believed its inspectors were trained properly but were not registered with Japan’s transport ministry.
But the misconduct pales in comparison with recent scandals like Dieselgate, the 11-million diesel cars rigged by Volkswagen to cheat emissions tests; the lethal Takata airbags debacle that is expected to affect 100-million vehicles; or the faulty accelerator crisis at Toyota, which had to recall 9-million sedans that were found to suddenly speed up on their own.
Plus, Nissan said the models are safe to drive, have no quality issues, and that the recall won’t apply to any cars sold overseas. That helped reverse a stock slide of as much as 5% Monday. The shares extended their rebound Tuesday, climbing as much as 1.7%.
If anything, Nissan’s prompt response is an indication that at least some executives may be starting to master the art of crisis management after years of safety defects, compliance inquiries and cheating probes eroded confidence in the industry. Or at least public relations 101.
After the initial Friday night news dump, CEO Hiroto Saikawa held a media conference on Monday to lay out the facts, apologise for the wrongdoing and vow to fix the problem — personally. He said he would oversee a thorough investigation into what went wrong and have a third-party look into the issue for good measure.
By answering the important questions from the outset, taking responsibility and agreeing to let someone else double check his work, Saikawa effectively told onlookers and regulators alike, "Hey, there’s nothing to see here. Move right along."
While not following government inspection rules certainly doesn’t deserve a pat on the back, Nissan’s reaction — as long as there’s nothing else to this investigation — will serve as an example of how to artfully handle a mishap.
Bloomberg
