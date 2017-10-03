Nissan recall shows motor industry’s most important upgrade is in its crisis management

Hong Kong — As far as vehicle industry transgressions go, this one seems pretty light.

Nissan Motor said it would recall almost all the cars it produced over the last three years in Japan, or about 1.2-million vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It could cost the company ¥25bn.

The number of vehicles is much higher than the piddly 60,000 Nissan originally flagged on Friday night after regulators found final inspections on assembly lines at six Japanese plants were carried out by the wrong technicians. Nissan said it believed its inspectors were trained properly but were not registered with Japan’s transport ministry.

But the misconduct pales in comparison with recent scandals like Dieselgate, the 11-million diesel cars rigged by Volkswagen to cheat emissions tests; the lethal Takata airbags debacle that is expected to affect 100-million vehicles; or the faulty accelerator crisis at Toyota, which had to recall 9-million sedans that were found to suddenly speed up on their own.

Plus, Nissan said the models are safe to drive, have no quality issues, and that the recall won’t apply to any cars sold overseas. That helped reverse a stock slide of as much as 5% Monday. The shares extended their rebound Tuesday, climbing as much as 1.7%.