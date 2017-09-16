London looks to cement trade links with SA

The UK and SA already benefit from strong trade links. In 2015 alone, SA imported £1.8bn in services from the UK, with financial services making up a significant slice of this pie. Our trade in financial services has been growing at a steady rate in recent years too, rising by more than 30% between 2007 and 2015. Some of this trade in financial services is in forex trading, with an estimated 40% of all global trading taking place in the UK, and the rand serving as one of the key currency options in London’s trading houses.

But it’s not just trade that ties our two nations: it’s estimated there are more than 130,000 South African workers based in the UK, who make up about 2% of the entire workforce in London’s financial district.

SA’s financial sector is a sophisticated and thriving industry, which provides huge benefits for SA. The sector has benefited from a technological boom, particularly in recent years, which has enabled the sector to grow and adapt faster than ever before. It’s predicted that SA will spend about R16bn on financial IT by 2019, with major growth in cloud-based services and system integration.

As part of this trip, I wanted to make sure the UK and SA continue to work together to establish even greater opportunities for technological growth, more advanced ways of implementing these new opportunities, and ensure that we can, together, build and modernise the financial sector across both the African and European continents.

As the UK prepares to leave the EU, we are actively looking at how we can deepen our relationships with existing international partners. We have been clear that we remain committed to the EU, but I am personally looking forward to seeing how we can increase trade, boost collaboration, and share business opportunities with our partners across Africa, particularly here in SA.

The financial sector, in particular, with its well-established trading relationships with international partners will look to cement its ties with its partners across the world. With some of the most promising emerging markets in the world, the UK’s relationship with African nations will become ever more important, and, as a financially mature country, SA will be a key partner in the region.