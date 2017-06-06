Housing bank must keep an eye on debt

With the recent establishment of the Human Settlements Development Bank, the government expects to unblock the policy and financing bottlenecks that hamper the accessibility and delivery of affordable housing to the gap market.

The bank was formed by integrating the National Housing Finance Corporation, the Housing Loan Fund and the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency.

It is expected to play a significant role in facilitating faster access to housing finance to more than 3-million people in the housing gap.

If successfully implemented, the integration will generate cost efficiencies and minimise duplications, thereby unlocking the resources required to expand the top of the income band from R15,000 to R20,000 — as the Department of Human Settlements has already hinted.

While the target of providing assistance to 3-million individuals within the housing gap market augurs well for scaling up housing delivery and reducing the backlog, modelling results from research undertaken by the Financial and Fiscal Commission in 2013 show that loan-based housing finance interventions intended to assist individuals in this income band may be rendered ineffective by their high levels of overindebtedness.

A significant number of households are unable to qualify for mortgage bonds because of adverse credit records and this is likely to remain a big challenge for the Human Settlements Development Bank or any financier seeking to extend long-term credit to the low-to middle-income groups.

Little has changed with respect to the level of household indebtedness since 2013. Furthermore, the Gauteng City-Region Observatory Quality of Life Survey 2015 shows the level of indebtedness for those earning less than R12,800 a month increased at a higher rate than it did for higher-income groups.

From 2013 to 2015, the level of indebtedness for lower-income groups increased about 10%, while it remained constant for higher-income groups.