The rise of bitcoin and the rise of ransomware

Hopefully, the global outrage over WannaCry, which hit more than 200,000 computers in at least 150 countries, will nudge CEOs into trying something more than just playing along with the hackers. A study by Citrix Systems last year found one-third of British companies were hoarding digital currencies for future ransomware pay-offs. It also found that one in five medium-to-large businesses didn’t have any broader contingency measures in place for this kind of attack.

And it’s not as if cyber-criminals offer guarantees. One in three Australian companies that pay off attackers don’t get their data back, according to Telstra.

Unfortunately, with even blue-chip companies, such as ArcelorMittal and Kering identifying ransomware as a risk in their annual reports, finding an alternative that works is neither easy nor cheap.

While Europol says "remarkably few" payments have been made in response to WannaCry, recent data suggest ransomware attacks are soaring — as is their cost. The first half of 2016 saw a doubling of ransomware attacks compared to all of 2015, according to specialist insurer Beazley. It found finance firms with yearly revenue below $35m were among the top targets. These companies won’t have the deepest pockets to fight cyber-crime. The mix of damages and related costs from ransomware is seen topping $1bn a year, according to one estimate.

So it won’t be easy to break the cycle feeding such attacks: victims willing to pay up, and hackers responding to that opportunity. The price of bitcoin fell on Friday, as traders weighed the chance of tighter regulatory scrutiny of what is a crucial enabler of ransomware, but it has already recovered some of the losses.