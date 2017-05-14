How to win in Kenya’s dynamic consumer market

Yet many firms, particularly in the retail sector, are underperforming. Local chain Nakumatt is closing stores, while several Western fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have reported disappointing sales, often citing poorer-than-expected footfall in Kenya’s new shopping precincts. This raises questions about the true spending power of the middle class, its purchasing priorities and habits, and whether multinationals are pursuing the optimal market segmentation, product portfolio and channel strategies appropriate for this market.

Nevertheless, for multinationals seeking to grow in the market, there are several lessons they should take on board when formulating their Kenya strategies.

Although formal retail is growing, most purchases still take place through traders with kiosks based in informal markets. Even salaried professionals will make some of their weekly purchases (usually fresh produce) from such traders.

These stalls are usually cheaper than mall-based supermarkets, as well as more convenient given they are often located near people’s home and offices. Moreover, consumers value the idea of supporting businesses in their local communities. Multinationals in the FMCG space need to develop sophisticated, multichannel distribution strategies to reach these traders, utilising partners equipped with strong local knowledge (and fluency in local languages) and maximising the use of mobile-based payments and marketing platforms.

Some retail chains are also addressing the convenience issue by opening smaller versions of their stores within residential areas and petrol stations (Kenya-based executives report these are performing better than their larger, mall-based equivalents).