Opinion

THE INSIDER: Body of entrepreneurial evidence

03 May 2017 - 05:33 The Insider
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

According to new research, entrepreneurship ability could all be down to your testosterone levels. Nicos Nicolaou, head of entrepreneurship and innovation at Warwick Business School, concluded that high testosterone levels can give individuals the push they need to work for themselves. "There has been a lot of discussion as to whether business behaviours are learned or are down to biology, and our research shows it is indeed possible that certain business behaviours can at least in part be attributed to biological influences."

In the paper, Testosterone and Tendency to Engage in Self-Employment, due to be published in the journal Management Science, Nicolaou reports on three studies to explore the connection between testosterone and self-employment. The first concluded that there was a marginal correlation between testosterone and self-employment among males, but not among females.

The second found that a low ratio of the length of subjects’ index fingers to that of their ring fingers — a marker of prenatal testosterone exposure — increases the likelihood of self-employment in males and females. The third found that female foetuses gestated with a male twin are more likely to have higher testosterone levels and, therefore, tend to be more entrepreneurial than average.

Taking science at face value

Tragic proof of a sector trying to stay relevant and newsworthy often comes from the health industry and its rather desperate headlines. At the weekend, this one was posted on Tech Times: "People With Slender Faces Likely To Be Left-Handed, More Susceptible To Tuberculosis."

Without knowing the day of the week, the prevailing barometric pressure and the star sign of the slender-faced person in question, can one really be expected to take such scientific theorising seriously?

THE INSIDER: Zuma the nuke kid on the block

Does Jacob Zuma channel 1970s English progressive rock band Atomic Rooster?
Opinion
1 day ago

THE INSIDER: All together now, from the top…

Former Cosatu big shot Zwelinzima Vavi needs to know his enemies think he and his comrades are already members of the governing elite and labour ...
Opinion
5 days ago

THE INSIDER: Obama KO’s Trump in verbal bout

‘Obama fired off a punishing fusillade of grammatically correct sentences, the likes of which the American people have not heard from the White House ...
Opinion
7 days ago

THE INSIDER: Suspect set to take stock in jail

Borussia Dortmund bomber was allegedly hoping to profit from the club’s share price plummeting
Opinion
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Why execs iced Gigaba
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
Zuma is less of a threat to SA’s democracy than ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: SA’s investor ghost town
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Finance minister’s adviser ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Implement change now — don’t wait for radical ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.