THE INSIDER: Body of entrepreneurial evidence

According to new research, entrepreneurship ability could all be down to your testosterone levels. Nicos Nicolaou, head of entrepreneurship and innovation at Warwick Business School, concluded that high testosterone levels can give individuals the push they need to work for themselves. "There has been a lot of discussion as to whether business behaviours are learned or are down to biology, and our research shows it is indeed possible that certain business behaviours can at least in part be attributed to biological influences."

In the paper, Testosterone and Tendency to Engage in Self-Employment, due to be published in the journal Management Science, Nicolaou reports on three studies to explore the connection between testosterone and self-employment. The first concluded that there was a marginal correlation between testosterone and self-employment among males, but not among females.

The second found that a low ratio of the length of subjects’ index fingers to that of their ring fingers — a marker of prenatal testosterone exposure — increases the likelihood of self-employment in males and females. The third found that female foetuses gestated with a male twin are more likely to have higher testosterone levels and, therefore, tend to be more entrepreneurial than average.

Taking science at face value

Tragic proof of a sector trying to stay relevant and newsworthy often comes from the health industry and its rather desperate headlines. At the weekend, this one was posted on Tech Times: "People With Slender Faces Likely To Be Left-Handed, More Susceptible To Tuberculosis."

Without knowing the day of the week, the prevailing barometric pressure and the star sign of the slender-faced person in question, can one really be expected to take such scientific theorising seriously?