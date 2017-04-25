EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: HuffPost hate speech saga presses on
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Fracking might not happen in our lifetime, after all. Lack of funder interest is the main impediment.
There is no end to the hate speech debacle over a blog published by HuffPost. Now the Press Council is appealing against the ruling by the press ombud.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The DA’s David Manier says while Chris Malikane is, by all accounts, an accomplished academic, he has some mad ideas about the economy, including supporting the nationalisation of the banks, mines and insurance companies.
Alain Tschudin argues that secret ballot in the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma would be in the interest of governance the people.
Policy uncertainty is an oft-cited impediment to doing business in developing countries, but in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an order from the mines minister means it is more than the goal posts that will be shifting. Glencore and other miners got caught up in a provincial revenue tussle when they were told earlier in April to move their headquarters.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Economic development minister Ebrahim Patel is under no illusions about the negative effects of a ratings downgrade.
