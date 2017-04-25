Opinion

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: HuffPost hate speech saga presses on

25 April 2017 - 13:40 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Fracking might not happen in our lifetime, after all. Lack of funder interest is the main impediment.

There is no end to the hate speech debacle over a blog published by HuffPost. Now the Press Council is appealing against the ruling by the press ombud.

FNB revises SA’s growth rate, citing "political noise and the subsequent credit ratings downgrade".

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The DA’s David Manier says while Chris Malikane is, by all accounts, an accomplished academic, he has some mad ideas about the economy, including supporting the nationalisation of the banks, mines and insurance companies.

Alain Tschudin argues that secret ballot in the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma would be in the interest of governance the people.

Policy uncertainty is an oft-cited impediment to doing business in developing countries, but in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an order from the mines minister means it is more than the goal posts that will be shifting. Glencore and other miners got caught up in a provincial revenue tussle when they were told earlier in April to move their headquarters.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Economic development minister Ebrahim Patel is under no illusions about the negative effects of a ratings downgrade.

Baywest Mall leads strong performance by Rebosis Property Fund.

Botswana and Lesotho assets of Regent Africa are now owned by Hollard International Holdings.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa makes his move
Opinion
3.
LETTER: The distortion behind the outrage
Opinion / Letters
4.
Secret ballot scares off a bully mentality
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Little reason to cheer as SA squeezes ...
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.