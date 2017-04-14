Why the establishment of Brics rating agency is a delusion

The parastatals, which are part of the state but pretend to be "companies" with "boards", "directors" and "chairpersons", are a complete mess. Not only do they require continuous bail-outs by the overburdened tax payer, they also cause immense damage to the economy — Eskom is a shining example. And this all adds to the woes of the fiscus.

Labour legislation, labour relations and skills shortages are all adding to our misery. Misplaced policies rub salt into the open wounds, and there are many other obstacles that hinder growth: black economic empowerment (BEE), procurement manipulation, competition, protection of all sorts — and other policies that cause confusion, undermine SA as an investment destination, and add to the cost of doing business in the country. And then, of course, there is the endemic problem of crime, and it says something about our current plight that this problem is now dwarfed by our other economic woes and has slipped off the national agenda.

But most of all our reputation has been shattered. Our image as a stable and safe investment destination has been demolished, our dreams have been turned into nightmares. We need to recognise these things; we need to call these things by name and we need to be honest about them — for that you need a leader!

But that is only the first step. Thereafter, we need to devise and implement policies to fix these problems. We need to cut the civil service; we need to privatise state-owned enterprises; we need to be liberated from the burden of BEE, distortive procurement, land restitution, trade and labour policies, and much more. And we need to create a world-class skills development system. All this will take a very long time — and all this requires a leader!

Don’t blame the ratings agencies and don’t blame Zuma. Although there are many corrupt and incompetent leaders to choose from, there must also be many good and competent leaders to choose from. The ANC, however, chooses Zuma and those that have the power to get rid of him now elect not to do so. Should we blame Zuma or should we blame all those complicit in his continued leadership?

Eventually we will get the chance to be the masters of our destiny again. Who knows how much damage to our lives will have been done by then, but if we want the free and prosperous nation that so many of us wish for, we will need to make sure we choose somebody that will be honest in identifying our problems, and honest in fixing them.

But remember one thing: this will be a hard and difficult journey, but the alternative will be worse.

• Roodt is chief economist of the Efficient Group