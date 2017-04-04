THE INSIDER: Shaken but not yet stirred

Residents of Joburg and Pretoria, as well as many in North West, got a mild shake-up on Monday when an earth tremor struck at about 5.10am. The epicentre was reported to be near Stilfontein in North West.

Though this was nothing compared with the big tremor of May 8 2014, when people fled their offices in Joburg for fear that the end was near, it might have been a warning of bigger ones to come. Some think it may have been a sign of an impending shake-up in the ANC, and that SA is at last about to shake off President Jacob Zuma.

Work absenteeism may have been quite high on Monday, with some staff reporting ill with post-quake stress disorder. After the May 2014 quake, SA’s Council for Geoscience, which monitors earth shake-ups, put out a questionnaire asking for the public’s help in contributing towards the geoscientific knowledge pool. "This questionnaire allows us to make maps of shaking intensity distribution," it wrote at the time, ending on a reassuring note: "Your feedback is important even if you did not feel anything!"

The short answer is no

In this age of fake news, unpaid employees and so-called judges, it is refreshing to find a man of few and clear-cut words. Such as Tesla’s Elon Musk. This is a Twitter exchange between Musk and a customer:

@nickg_uk: @elonmusk: But but but... Can we PLEASE have a central speedometer in the 3 for those of us who don’t want autopilot

@elonmusk: @nickg_uk: No

@nickg_uk: @elonmusk: Does that mean it will have a HUD?

@elonmusk: @nickg_uk: No.