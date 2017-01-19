Digital technology has no answer to human fakery

Brennan Bilberry, of the Messina Group, a Washington-based consultancy, noted it has "equalised the playing field for fake news in an unprecedented way … [and] that the long-term risk is that future politicians will indulge in and promote fabricated news because of the precedent [set by] Trump".

This is further evidenced by the inability of experts, authorities or even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to root out false news stories and propaganda in electronic communication and reporting.

The 2008 financial crisis was caused by electronically enabled financial instruments. The financial establishment did not acknowledge what now seems blindingly obvious to anyone with common sense: the poor, indigent beneficiaries of the mortgages enabled by the sophisticated instruments were unlikely to meet their obligations and pay them back.

Before ICT was introduced, bank and building society managers granted credit according to judicious common sense, informed by their observation of their clients, their experience and clearly defined parameters.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the sophistication and brilliance of those who engineered it, a perfectly sound idea of spreading risk to enable economic activity through credit sadly fell victim to people who saw fit to enrich themselves while toppling the world economy.

Modern algorithms could not sustain the new credit nirvana; they spawned a reincarnation of the age-old hucksters’ promise of fabricating wealth out of worthless or unrealisable assets.

The crash unfolded in nearly the same way, but on a wider more damaging scale than the Mississippi land and South Sea bubbles of the 1720s, which raises the question as to how technology or the science of risk management have helped at all. The financial and political elites believe their wealth and status confer infallibility. Smart people are notorious for treating their assumptions as fact and for their "all things being equal" mantra that does not account at all for variations from what was initially assumed.