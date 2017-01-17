Urgent need for Africa’s free trade area

Africa is moving towards crystallising an ambitious integration agenda of establishing a continental free trade area by October. This comes against a backdrop of an apparent trend away from huge regional trade deals in Europe and the US.

African leaders appear undaunted by this. Their commitment to a continent-wide free trade area was firmed up in Addis Ababa in November 2016. Ministers and negotiators from the 54 members of the AU held their fourth round of talks for establishing the area.

There is a huge amount to be gained from a free trade area for Africa.

Intra-Africa trade is the lowest of any region in the world at 10%. Intraregional trade in Europe is 60%. Within the association of Southeast Asian Nations, it is 30% and in South America, 21%.

If well-designed and implemented, a free trade area for Africa could change this. It could also set countries on a path of transformation from dependence on the export of commodities to manufactured products. Intra-Africa trade in manufactured products is more diversified than other sectors and higher than exports to other regions of the world. But there is room for higher volumes that would, in turn, lead to structural transformation and socioeconomic development.

The drive for a pan-African free trade area follows progress in developing regional free trade pacts. This movement towards regional economic integration feeds into the continental free trade ambition.

But, Africa needs to learn from the experiences of others who have negotiated free trade pacts. In particular, it needs to make sure the process is inclusive and has all interested parties around the table.

For a long time, regional integration has been recognised as one of the ways in which Africa can achieve economic transformation and development. The 1991 Abuja Treaty specified a sequence of steps that would need to be followed for an African Economic Community to become reality.

Article 6 of the treaty says the community shall be established gradually in six stages of variable duration over a transitional period not exceeding 34 years.

The initial deadline for establishing the economic community was 2000. Despite the fact this has been missed by nearly two decades, there is renewed momentum to meet a new deadline. This was set at a meeting in Johannesburg in June 2015, when negotiations on a Continental Free Trade Area were launched.

Mega trade deals

Africa needs the free trade area now more than ever. It would help countries hedge against possible losses and preference erosions that are likely in the wake of mega regional trade agreements. These include the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership of Asian countries, the EU-US Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership and the EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreements.

These agreements threaten to worsen the trade position of African countries. Africa needs to act quickly. The EU is pursuing economic partnership deals with developing countries in different African regions, the Caribbean and Pacific islands.

If these are completed before a continent-wide agreement is signed, they could have a negative effect on the usefulness of a free trade area.

As countries and regional economic communities sign into these agreements, some African countries could find it cheaper to export to Europe than to fellow African countries.

There is clearly a sense of urgency in concluding a free trade deal for the continent. But the process requires deep reflection, leadership, political will and commitment and an effective strategy.

Civil society organisations at Africa Trade Week in Addis Ababa last year said the integration objectives had to be balanced with possible unintended consequences.

An example of this would be possible job losses. These could occur in the wake of tariffs being removed and countries consequently being unable to protect infant industries.

Also, if there is no domestic capacity to take advantage of market opportunities created by a free trade area in Africa, there may be revenue losses from import duties.

At a minimum, accommodation should be made for boosting the productive capacity of countries. Compensation mechanisms should also be put in place for countries that might suffer losses in tariff revenues. This is particularly true for the poorest countries.

These steps are necessary to forestall or, at least, minimise the inevitable economic problems generally associated with liberalisation programmes.

Unlike previous attempts to transform and develop Africa, ordinary Africans should be the focus of the free trade zone. This can only happen if they "own" the process. African leaders must stop holding exclusive closed-door negotiations on big issues that affect people.

Discussions around the continent’s free trade area provide a unique opportunity for Africa to distinguish itself by conducting negotiations in a manner that is inclusive rather than merely representative of special interests.

An example of bad practice is the infamous Green Room process at World Trade Organisation negotiations. Small unrepresentative groups of developed countries meet behind closed doors, setting the tone for critical issues that affect all countries.

African negotiators should also take heed of the growing resistance to mega trade deals by ordinary citizens.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership have run into trouble because citizens of some countries objected to the secret and exclusive negotiations that drove the agreements.

These examples from around the world provide lessons to Africa on what it should avoid.

Ownership of the Continental Free Trade Area by the people of Africa can be achieved through inclusiveness in which representatives from the private sector, trade unions, civil society, academia and development practitioners participate in the negotiations.

After all, the argument and justification often given for such deals is development and employment-creation for ordinary people.

• Oloruntoba is senior lecturer in International Political Economy at the University of SA, and Nshimbi is a research fellow and deputy director at the University of Pretoria.