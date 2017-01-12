LNG POWER PROGRAMME
Gas project may gain from dollar funding
Alexandra Cluver suggests a careful assessment of the advantages of greater competition and accessibility against the risks associated with a dollar-based tariff
The country’s much-anticipated liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power programme was formally announced in early October, intended not only to create a new significant power source for our energy mix but also to kick-start a domestic gas industry.
The programme requires bidders to deliver an integrated solution, providing the full value chain from the procurement of gas to the provision of power to Eskom, for an aggregate of up to 3,000MW, between two ports. The cost of development is significant, requiring a capital outlay estimated to be between R35bn and R55bn. In addition, there are operating expenses including gas supply (which is likely to be between 75% and 85% of the overall operating costs).
The backbone of the programme is a 20-year power purchase agreement with Eskom, supported, we assume, by a sovereign guarantee in the same way the renewable energy programme was. Based on current information, the tariff is to be bid in rand. A large portion of the costs associated with the development and operation of the project will not be rand-denominated, in particular the charter of LNG supply vessels and regasification units, construction components (such as turbines), as well as, most significantly, the LNG itself. While it is a great time to be a purchaser of LNG given historically low prices, it is nevertheless a global commodity priced in dollars.
Who is to take the risk on the dollar-denominated elements of the project? While the current indication is that the tariff will include an element of pass-through in relation to the cost of gas — without clarity at this stage on exactly how that will look — any remaining costs require hedging arrangements to protect a bidder against currency fluctuations.
The traditional limited recourse funding model used for the majority of renewable energy projects in SA, in which 70%-80% of the capital cost is funded by South African banks and other financial institutions, assumes that the local market has sufficient liquidity to fund projects of this magnitude. Even if this is the case, it would require participation by all large South African financial institutions — in effect, eliminating any competition between them.
As such, alternative funding structures including corporate finance and limited recourse hybrids as well as foreign combined with local debt, would provide increased competition on the funding, and open doors to the provision of funds by development finance institutions, export credit agencies (ECAs) and international financial institutions that do not have the ability to fund in rand, or that perhaps would be able to fund dollars at a more attractive rate than rand.
Consideration should be given to a split tariff, potentially allowing for portions of the tariff to be denominated in dollars. While there is a general resistance to the dollarisation of the South African economy, in this instance a split tariff may result in a more economical solution for Eskom, and the consumer, than relying on rand-based funding and tariff alone. It could introduce more competition between financial institutions by allowing the participation of international lenders — which may have the added benefit of bringing with them experience in financing projects of this nature to what is now a nascent market.
Any cost to Eskom of hedging the currency risk may be mitigated by the reduced tariff it pays due to accessibility of foreign and ECA-backed funds. Eskom may also be able to optimise its hedging arrangements across its business.
The optimal structure probably lies in a combination of local and international funding, covering both dollar and rand expenses and exposures — requiring a tariff to match. The Department of Energy has been open to consultation with the private sector to ensure that the programme will attract adequate investment.
Part of the success of the renewable energy programme in achieving tariffs comparable to coal within a few years is the large volume of participants and competition between them. I would encourage open debate between the public and private sectors and recommend that comparative costs be carefully modelled to understand the benefits and pitfalls associated with alternative approaches.
This will allow a careful assessment of the advantages of greater competition and accessibility against any risks associated with a dollar-based tariff. Potentially a programme that is flexible as to denomination of the tariff will allow participants to access a greater pool of resources and to put their best foot forward.
• Cluver is a partner at Webber Wentzel
