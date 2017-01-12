Gas project may gain from dollar funding

The country’s much-anticipated liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power programme was formally announced in early October, intended not only to create a new significant power source for our energy mix but also to kick-start a domestic gas industry.

The programme requires bidders to deliver an integrated solution, providing the full value chain from the procurement of gas to the provision of power to Eskom, for an aggregate of up to 3,000MW, between two ports. The cost of development is significant, requiring a capital outlay estimated to be between R35bn and R55bn. In addition, there are operating expenses including gas supply (which is likely to be between 75% and 85% of the overall operating costs).

The backbone of the programme is a 20-year power purchase agreement with Eskom, supported, we assume, by a sovereign guarantee in the same way the renewable energy programme was. Based on current information, the tariff is to be bid in rand. A large portion of the costs associated with the development and operation of the project will not be rand-denominated, in particular the charter of LNG supply vessels and regasification units, construction components (such as turbines), as well as, most significantly, the LNG itself. While it is a great time to be a purchaser of LNG given historically low prices, it is nevertheless a global commodity priced in dollars.