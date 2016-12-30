Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: DA has a Sanral plan - Putin resists tit for tat

The DA puts up a plan for provincial legislatures to have their say on highway tolling while Vladimir Putin, perhaps out of respect for incoming US president Donald Trump, will not expel American diplomats

30 December 2016 - 15:43 PM Wilson Johwa
E-tolling gantry in Gauteng. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SIMON MATHEUBLA

Sanral will have to seek approval from provincial legislatures before tolling any new road — that is if the DA has its way

No shortage of interest for Shakes Mashaba’s old job. At that salary, who wouldn’t want to be SA’s soccer national coach?

Department of Energy releases another policy document that spells out plans to reduce energy consumption by 29% from efficiency improvements.

It was meant to be a simple enough innovation to control pests on a wine farm in the Western Cape. The result has been unforeseen, but more than welcome.

In the wake of the US expulsion of Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged meddling in the American presidential election, Vladimir Putin has made his friend, and comrade in mendacity, Donald Trump, look a fool just when he might use his favour.

What national mood does SA’s bookseller list reveal? Authors who can help readers understand the country’s uncertain politics are seeing relative success.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube TradePort is SA’s newest special economic zone

China adds the rand to its trade-weighted foreign-exchange basket, as it seeks to underplay the role of the US dollar

Fuel price to rise, on the back of Dollar strength

@Zwelinzima1 on his wife's shopping traditional gear.

