EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: DA has a Sanral plan - Putin resists tit for tat
The DA puts up a plan for provincial legislatures to have their say on highway tolling while Vladimir Putin, perhaps out of respect for incoming US president Donald Trump, will not expel American diplomats
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Sanral will have to seek approval from provincial legislatures before tolling any new road — that is if the DA has its way
No shortage of interest for Shakes Mashaba’s old job. At that salary, who wouldn’t want to be SA’s soccer national coach?
Department of Energy releases another policy document that spells out plans to reduce energy consumption by 29% from efficiency improvements.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
It was meant to be a simple enough innovation to control pests on a wine farm in the Western Cape. The result has been unforeseen, but more than welcome.
In the wake of the US expulsion of Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged meddling in the American presidential election, Vladimir Putin has made his friend, and comrade in mendacity, Donald Trump, look a fool just when he might use his favour.
What national mood does SA’s bookseller list reveal? Authors who can help readers understand the country’s uncertain politics are seeing relative success.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube TradePort is SA’s newest special economic zone
China adds the rand to its trade-weighted foreign-exchange basket, as it seeks to underplay the role of the US dollar
Wife doing shopping for traditional gear. Went to the 1st shop it's now run by a Ghanaian 2nd shop run by Chinese pic.twitter.com/PFXQB2QT07— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) December 29, 2016
Please login or register to comment.