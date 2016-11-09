Reconciliation survey focus on inequalities

Understanding socioeconomic realities as marked by multiple layers of access and advantage, and understanding barriers and aids to social mobility as experienced by individuals, offer vital perspectives that can inform efforts to attend to inequalities.

To this end, the 2015 South African Reconciliation Barometer survey asked respondents to consider the goals they have in their own lives, and then to consider whether they have access to the financial resources and groups of people they need to achieve their goals.

Respondents were also asked whether they have the education they need, and whether they can easily get (or travel) to the places they need to be in order to achieve their goals.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of possible barriers or aids to social mobility, but it does offer insights regarding perceived access to, and advantages in, some of the main drivers of social mobility.

The questions prompt responses to perceived access to resources and advantages that may enable individuals to achieve self-identified goals.

This allows for individuals’ own ambitions and their own value systems — and not only economic indicators — to determine the extent to which certain resources are required, and for what purposes.

Some of the key findings from the 2015 South African Reconciliation Barometer survey in this regard include:

A total 43.6% of South Africans feel they have access to the financial resources they need, 43.9% believe they have access to the groups of people (or social capital) they need, 45.2% believe they have the education they need, and 40.4% feel they can easily get to where they need in order to achieve their personal goals;

The differences in responses among Living Standard Measure (LSM) categories, however, are stark when it comes to perceptions of having the required education to achieve self-identified goals, with more than two-thirds (69%) of respondents in the higher LSM category, and only a third (33.3%) of lower LSM category respondents agreeing that they have access to the education they need;

Perceptions of having the required education to achieve personal goals show differences among racial groups, with 77% of white respondents, 56% of Indian respondents, 42.4% of black respondents and only 29.8% of coloured respondents feeling that they have the education they need to achieve their goals; and

Perceptions (in terms of access and advantages) of unemployed respondents who are not looking for a job show that this group of people feels excluded on multiple fronts, with 68.4% of respondents from this category disagreeing that they are able to get easily to where they need to be in order to achieve their goals, 57.2% disagreeing that they have the education they need, 59.3% disagreeing that they have access to the social capital they need, and 59.4% of respondents in this category disagreeing that they have the financial resources they need to achieve their goals.

Socioeconomic inequalities hold implications for efforts to build an inclusive society, maintaining democratic values and facilitating reconciliation processes in SA.

It is thus in the interest of the fundamental values upon which our society is built to understand and tackle such inequalities from a variety of perspectives and on multiple fronts.

Understanding the lived experiences of South Africans in terms of access to resources can be useful in this regard.

• Potgieter is a project leader for the Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. Read the full report on the IJR website www.ijr.org.za