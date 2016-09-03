Cape Town scoring with niche tourism

FORGET Table Mountain for a minute — there are many other reasons visitors travel to Cape Town. Some of these reasons may seem rather obscure, but they fall under a number of categories of niche tourism, that, when added up, contribute billions to the tourism economy. Essentially, "niche tourism" is a misnomer; rather, these categories are all subdivisions of the industry.

Some forms of niche tourism Cape Town excels at include: medical tourism (dental, fertility, plastic surgery and transplants), garden, wildlife and shark tourism, township tourism, military heritage tourism, party weekend tourism, religious tourism, culinary/wine tourism, sports tourism, culture/arts/music tourism and science/technology/archaeology/astronomy tourism.

Very few cities can boast such a huge array of experiences and attractions. There are groups of visitors who travel to the city specifically to enjoy or participate in these forms of tourism, and others who arrive on general trips but who also enjoy experiencing these while travelling. Each niche is made up of businesses whose offerings cater for these interests, and those businesses support the families of business operators, their staff and the local communities in which they are based.

The word "niche" is deceptive. In 2009 wine tourism in SA contributed an estimated R4.3 billion to the economy, the Cape Town Cycle Tour contributed R450-million to the city’s economy in 2014 and the same year the Cape Town International Jazz Festival brought in R700 million.

Beyond the direct value of such tourism interests, the indirect value to the economy is vast, affecting peripheral businesses such as restaurants, retail outlets and transport companies.

While big tourism companies require major investment to establish themselves, the benefit of being part of a smaller, niche tourism business is that the operation can be created with far less initial outlay, and that, generally, as these are smaller businesses, they can adapt in an agile response to industry demands and trends.

Within the descriptor of niche tourism there are again some niches that are more directly tourism-related than others. Medical tourism, for example, as a term, gives the impression that transplant or plastic surgery patients are enjoying the city while undergoing treatment, but it refers, rather to people travelling to another destination other than the one they usually live for the purposes of treatment. It’s related more to the costs of certain kinds of treatment, the speed at which one can be treated or the expectation of better care.

Sports tourism and party tourism are almost by-products of the main reason for travel – experiencing events. Yet these visitors do travel throughout the city and enjoy the attractions and experiences more traditional tourists would.

Entrepreneurs such as Ebrahim Osman of Ozzies Golf Guide thrive in the niche tourism environment. Ozzy saw a gap in the market – international visitors to hotels who want to play a round of golf – and filled the gap by providing equipment and access to courses for those visitors.

As an example of adaptation, shark tour operators have shifted their focus from marketing the fear of the apex predators to providing extensive programmes highlighting the sustainability and marine conservation issues around the subject, so the tourist experience is far richer than previously.

Marketing around niche tourism needs to be targeted, and social media and online searches provide an excellent means of providing both information about their niche but also allow for engagement around a shared interest. Word of mouth advertising can help to generate interest around a product.

Some forms of niche tourism are a combination; township tourism, by necessity and reinvention, is no longer just a history lesson in a neighbourhood, it incorporates numerous experiences, with many businesses showcasing their artistic, cultural, musical and culinary offerings. Niches within niches. These partnerships form the backbone of the tourism industry as a whole, since as tourism professionals, these individual businesses recognise that the visitors’ experiences are not limited to one company’s business offering, but to their entire trip, so strategic partnerships aid in creating a more seamless experience, as well as benefiting the bottom line of those companies.

Cape Town has an important role to play in world astronomy, as a leader in the field, particularly as the city is based in the Southern Hemisphere, amateur enthusiasts and academic professionals will travel to the city to enjoy their fascination with the celestial bodies. We are also a gateway to a fascinating South African heritage of archaeology and paleontology, with the Cradle of Mankind up north, the weird and wonderful fossils of the Karoo and, closer to home, the West Coast fossils. These capture the minds of fossil enthusiasts, enough to get them to travel.

The possibilities are endless, for entrepreneurs to tie experiences together within niches or a combination of these to produce marketable packages appealing to targeted markets.

• Duminy is CEO at Cape Town Tourism.