Clarity needed to attract future farmers

WITH the agricultural sector seen as an epicentre of growth and development across Africa, many (myself included) have argued that it needs to attract young talent in order to maximise its potential. Some agricultural leaders and policy makers have placed the blame on young people, arguing that the youth show little interest in the sector — they want sophisticated office jobs. On face value, this is believable.

In the past few months, however, I have met a number of young people who are motivated and interested in joining the agricultural sector. All of them asked the same questions: where do we start? Is there a possibility we can access productive land and some mentorship?

What are the possible funding and financing methods?

Some have already started small operations and are now struggling to join the formal market.

These questions arise because we have not clearly articulated the path for young people who are interested in joining the sector. For agricultural professionals, though, the road is clear — you obtain a university degree, then join an agricultural institution or government agency.

This seems to be the path that most leaders emphasise and understandably so, as it is essential to success in farming. But there is still no clarity about support measures for those interested in joining the production side of the sector, such as being a farmer.

There are young people willing to leave their "sophisticated" careers in other industries and enter agriculture, but they are encountering funding challenges, which means they have no access to land.

Accompanying these challenges is an abundance of underutilised land in SA’s rural areas, particularly in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. Perhaps, it is time that we review the laws governing communal land and devise new strategies that will accommodate youth agricultural activities.

One solution would be to give these youth title deeds, or a tradeable long-term lease, so they can acquire capital, and then link them to organised agriculture for mentorship and access to markets.

Most unemployed young people are from rural communities in provinces with underutilised land. Giving them an opportunity to work the land will not only uplift them, but will benefit society by decreasing unemployment and increasing skilled labour. About 45% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population is below the age of 15, while farmers in the region are ageing — the average age of a farmer in SA is 62.

A recent study by Michigan State University and Stellenbosch University agricultural economists Thom Jayne and Lulama Ndibongo Traub championed the potential role that youth could play in the sector.

With the high youth unemployment levels in SA and the region, the study notes that in the next two decades, 330-million young Africans will be entering the job market looking for work. To prepare for this influx, there will need to be improvements in the agricultural sector to maximise its potential — and this will have to be done very soon.

Improving land policy and public investment could, to some extent, improve the situation and raise the profitability and attractiveness of the agricultural sector.

It is not enough to promote the sector and its potential to absorb the youth and grow African economies without creating a clear path for youth participation.

Governments across the continent could outline the ways in which they plan to involve young people in agricultural production. They should not just advise them to get agricultural degrees and diplomas, but there should also be a drive to attract new farmers who will productively utilise the millions of hectares of unused land across the continent. The potential of African agriculture will be as bright as the strategies that are crafted to unlock it.

