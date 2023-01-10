Earth’s ozone layer is healing

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
The ozone layer, which helps limit Earth’s exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, is on track to recover within four decades.
A new report has confirmed the phasing out of nearly 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances has not only succeeded in a notable recovery of the ozone layer (which lies roughly 15km to 40km above Earth’s surface in the stratosphere), it has also benefited from efforts to mitigate climate change...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Earth’s ozone layer is healing
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The ozone layer, which helps limit Earth’s exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, is on track to recover within four decades.
A new report has confirmed the phasing out of nearly 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances has not only succeeded in a notable recovery of the ozone layer (which lies roughly 15km to 40km above Earth’s surface in the stratosphere), it has also benefited from efforts to mitigate climate change...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.