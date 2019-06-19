Scientists call for global action on air pollution

The development adds to the pressure on the SA government, which faces a lawsuit from environmental activists who are trying to force it to reduce air pollution in the Mpumalanga Highveld by making big emitters such as state-owned electricity generator Eskom and fuel producer Sasol comply with emissions standards. Eskom and Sasol were previously given permission to delay compliance until 2025, due to the costs of modifying their facilities.

Environmental activists are also challenging Sasol directly and have launched legal action to try to stop the renewal of its atmospheric emissions licence for its Secunda synfuels plant.

The statement from the four academies of science and the US national academy of medicine calls for emissions controls in all countries and proper monitoring of key pollutants, including atmospheric particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, known as PM2.5. These particles come from numerous direct sources such as power plants, vehicles and dust, but they also arise from chemical reactions in the atmosphere. They are among the smallest particles in the air we breath and can penetrate all the organs of the body.

The science academies called for greater public and private sector investments in measures to combat air pollution, noting that this would not only benefit human health but also help reduce global warming.

“Air pollution and climate change share an important common source: the combustion of fossil fuels. That is why tackling air pollution will also help us make progress towards combating climate change,” said Brazilian Academy of Sciences president Luiz Davidovich.