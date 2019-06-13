Sasol take note: climate change issues are gaining traction

A slightly weaker rand and sharp rise in the oil price benefited diversified miners, despite disappointing local data
Thinking Israel isn’t a racist and apartheid state is blinkered
Opponents say regulation will hurt the tourism industry by hobbling home rentals
Court bid launched to force government to reduce Highveld air pollution
Finance professionals reject apology and call for boycott of the Swiss bank
The RMB/BER business confidence index was unchanged in the second quarter compared to the first, at 28 index points
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Practice may continue until a method is found to determine the sex of an embryo in the egg
Chris Froome, who came second in the 2011 tour and who is currently in hospital with very serious injuries after a crash, stands to be declared the winner
Now is your chance to channel Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and rendezvous at the TWA terminal at JFK International Airport in New York City
