IN-DEPTH: Why future of SA's food production is at risk

However, the agricultural education and training system is "in dire need of substantial governance reform", the panel team writes. While the study makes 10 recommendations, it notes that the first two are "core and fundamental to the transformation of the agricultural education and training system".

"The whole agriculture education and training system is fragmented," says study leader Frans Swanepoel, based at the Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship at the University of Pretoria. "That’s why we don’t meet the targets we’ve set for ourselves through the National Development Plan. Agriculture is a very specific and important sector that is not being treated as a sector because it is so fragmented. In most other productive and successful countries, it is an integrated system."

The first recommendation of the Assaf researchers is to acknowledge that there is a problem. "Key actors must acknowledge the severity of the continued challenges in agricultural education and training, and the urgent need for change in this critical sector," the Assaf authors write.

Furthermore, a ministerial committee has to be appointed to tackle the issue. A report into agricultural education recommended the creation of a task team in 2003, but "this has not been implemented — with consequences for the system", the authors write.

"Without the implementation of these two recommendations, change effected will be incremental, unco-ordinated and unlikely to result in the scale of change needed."

The other recommendations range from training teachers and incentivising students to regard agriculture as an appealing profession, to ensuring that qualifications respond to the industry’s needs.