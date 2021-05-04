Politics at local government level needs to change, says David Masondo
The deputy finance minister says this will go a long way to addressing the deterioration in the way municipalities work
04 May 2021 - 13:14
UPDATED 04 May 2021 - 15:09
The deterioration and dysfunctionality of local government will not be sorted out until the political leadership of these government structures is addressed, deputy finance minister David Masondo said on Tuesday.
The majority of municipalities around the country are controlled by the ruling ANC, so Masondo’s comments are indirectly a reflection of his own party’s political leadership at local government level...
