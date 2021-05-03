CAROL PATON: No surprise that Zondo knocks at the ANC’s door
Certain practices, policies and beliefs in the governing party have collaborated to provide opportunity to plunder state resources
03 May 2021 - 14:24
How far can deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo go in his final report into state capture? And how far will he go?
As the commission has turned in recent weeks to focus more closely than anyone anticipated on the workings of the ANC, the question arises as to whether Zondo can or will go down the road of giving the party advice on how to reform in the wider interest of a less corruption-prone society...
