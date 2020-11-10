National Nersa to discuss Mantashe’s 2,500MW nuclear energy plan Gwede Mantashe wants the regulator to approve a new nuclear build, which the IRP 2019 does allow BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has taken steps to lay the legal basis to procure new nuclear energy capacity for SA by asking the country’s energy regulator to approve a ministerial determination.

To procure any form of additional energy-generation capacity, the minister must first submit a determination under section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act to the regulator, specifying what is required. Should the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) concur, after consulting with the public and stakeholders, the minister can then gazette the determination.