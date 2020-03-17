Economy Dysfunctional state nuclear firm Necsa defers paying its licence fees Necsa had hoped to borrow R45m from subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes but that request was reportedly declined BL PREMIUM

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA “is exploring various options” to keep itself afloat and pay employees salaries at the end of March, and have deferred licence fees for the first quarter of 2020.

Necsa had hoped to borrow R45m from subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes but this request was reportedly declined.