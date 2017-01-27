Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the mess at the SABC has expressed deep concern over the continued attacks on journalists at the public broadcaster.
It emerged on Friday that journalist Suna Venter, who is part of the so-called SABC 8, had been shot in the face with a pellet gun just days after submitting written testimony to the committee.
Ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith said the investigating officer in the matter believed the attack was linked to the ongoing threats that had been directed at the SABC 8. Smith said he had received an SMS from Venter confirming the attack.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who also received the SMS from Venter, said the committee should take strong action.
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swartz said the attack was also an assault on Parliament.
"There needs to be a risk assessment done as to whether personal security should not be in place for the journalists who are being threatened ... this is serious," said Swartz.
The DA’s Mike Waters said the shooting was a clear indication of "how severe the rot is at the SABC".
"It looks like the mafia is running the SABC ... we must be briefed by the [police] commissioner," said Waters.
ANC MP Hlomane Chauke said the committee should take up the matter directly with the police minister.
Smith said the committee would first write to the police commissioner to request that a risk assessment be conducted as a matter of urgency. The committee would engage with the police minister depending on availability, he said.
Venter‚ Foeta Krige‚ Krivani Pillay‚ Thandeka Gqubule‚ Busisiwe Ntuli‚ Lukhanyo Calata‚ Vuyo Mvoko and Jacques Steenkamp were axed by the public broadcaster in 2016 for speaking out against its policy of not showing footage of violent protests.
All, except Mvoko, who is a freelancer, were later reinstated following a Labour Court ruling‚ and vowed to continue with a Constitutional Court battle against the SABC despite reportedly being intimidated and receiving death threats.
The group appeared before the ad hoc committee in December and detailed the extent of the crisis at the SABC.
