SABC committee concerned about attacks on journalists

Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the mess at the SABC has expressed deep concern over the continued attacks on journalists at the public broadcaster.

It emerged on Friday that journalist Suna Venter, who is part of the so-called SABC 8, had been shot in the face with a pellet gun just days after submitting written testimony to the committee.

Ad hoc committee chairman Vincent Smith said the investigating officer in the matter believed the attack was linked to the ongoing threats that had been directed at the SABC 8. Smith said he had received an SMS from Venter confirming the attack.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who also received the SMS from Venter, said the committee should take strong action.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swartz said the attack was also an assault on Parliament.

"There needs to be a risk assessment done as to whether personal security should not be in place for the journalists who are being threatened ... this is serious," said Swartz.