The first task of a new interim SABC board will be to “institute an investigation into all irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure” at the public broadcaster.

“And on conclusion of such investigation appropriate steps must be taken against employees who incurred or permitted irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”

That is according to a “working document” that emerged on Tuesday night. The document was compiled following the conclusion of the work of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the SABC board inquiry.

The committee finished its investigation into the fitness of the board to hold office‚ after grilling two former chairs‚ Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala‚ on Friday.

The document‚ which will be discussed on Thursday and Friday‚ also recommended that “steps must be taken to recover irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure in instances where it can be recovered”.

“In 2014‚ irregular expenditure incurred by SABC was R990.7m‚ R2.4bn was incurred in prior years but discovered in 2014 resulting to a cumulative figure of R3.4bn; R441.2m was incurred in 2016. In addition to this‚ R322.3m was incurred in prior periods but identified in 2016‚ resulting in the escalation of irregular expenditure to R5.1bn‚” the document says.

The document also recommends “that the dissolution of the SABC board be expedited and finalised urgently”‚ although this is moot as the last remaining member‚ chairperson Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe‚ resigned last year.

Obstructive

Maguvhe‚ the committee noted‚ was obstructive and made “several attempts to delay the proceedings”‚ after which he “was summonsed to give evidence before the committee”.

“He resigned subsequent to his appearance before the committee‚” it said‚ adding that Maguvhe “indicated — through his legal representatives — that several documents could not be submitted as they related to commercially sensitive information”.

At his appearance‚ Maguvhe had also defended the appointment of controversial executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The committee dossier said: “Testimony revealed that the process to appoint the then acting COO‚ [chief operating officer] permanently was a hasty one‚ which had highlighted the above-mentioned division among board members.

“Many witnesses expressed disbelief that‚ despite the public protector’s damning findings against the then acting COO‚ the majority of the members voted for his appointment. The then group executive: human resources’ evidence confirmed that he had not been included in discussions around this appointment.

“Evidence presented suggested that the hasty appointment was done in contravention of the SABC’s recruitment policies and procedures. Many witnesses further alluded to undue pressure having been applied by the minister of communications.”

The document said Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was brought up when “witnesses suggested that the minister of communications often interfered in the board’s business in the guise of holding the SABC accountable to the shareholder and in so doing disregarding the board as the primary mechanism to promote accountability”.

The DA on Wednesday described the “document as “a good start and framework”.

However‚ the party’s Phumzile van Damme said‚ “Much more work is needed for it to truly serve the purpose of steering the SABC to calm waters”.

Van Damme noted that the “document is in draft form and was circulated to members of the committee ahead of deliberations on Thursday”.

“It is therefore subject to change.”

She said her party would “be working on firm proposals that will not only steer the SABC to calm waters‚ but hold those responsible for the mess the public broadcaster accountable”.

TMG Digital