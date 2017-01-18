SABC inquiry committee censures Faith Muthambi in leaked document

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has been sharply criticised in a leaked document by the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into the crisis at the SABC, for unduly interfering in matters concerning the board. The committee said this contributed to the board’s failure to uphold its fiduciary duties.

The working document, which was leaked on social media on Tuesday evening, also criticises Muthambi for insisting that the Companies Act trumped the Broadcasting Act when it came to SABC matters.

The document was compiled following the conclusion of the work of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the SABC board inquiry.

The committee concluded its investigation into the fitness of the board to hold office‚ after grilling two former chairs‚ Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala‚ on Friday.

The document was due to be discussed on Thursday and Friday.

"Many witnesses also gave testimony to illustrate the use of the Memorandum of Incorporation to trump the Broadcasting Act …. The application of the Companies Act over the Broadcasting Act is unlawful," the document reads.

"Evidence provided during testimony indicated that the minister had direct interaction with certain board members in an attempt to have them resign or removed as board members without any involvement of Parliament."