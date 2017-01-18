The chairperson of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the SABC said on Wednesday he was "dismayed" at the "leak" of a working document on its investigation.

The document was compiled following the conclusion of the committee’s investigation last Friday‚ and emerged online on Tuesday night.

Noting that it "has found its way into the public domain"‚ Vincent Smith said the working document was "intended to facilitate discussions when the committee commences deliberations" on Thursday and Friday.

"The working document was prepared as a foundation upon which a constructive meeting of the committee and deliberations will commence‚ and it was drafted for that purpose only‚" he said.

"It has no standing as an official document of the committee until deliberations are exhausted‚ possibly by Friday."

Earlier on Wednesday‚ the DA described the leaked document as "a good start and framework".

However‚ the party’s Phumzile van Damme said‚ "much more work is needed for it to truly serve the purpose of steering the SABC to calm waters".

She said the "document is in draft form and was circulated to members of the committee ahead of deliberations on Thursday".

"It is therefore subject to change."

Van Damme said her party would "be working on firm proposals that will not only steer the SABC to calm waters‚ but hold those responsible for the mess at the public broadcaster".