Threat to disrupt SABC election coverage pays off for union
Broadcaster’s staff will get 6% wage increase after standoff in CCMA resolved
22 April 2024 - 19:04
Open threats to disrupt coverage of the upcoming general election over a wage dispute at the SABC paid off for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) after the cash-strapped public broadcaster and the union signed a 6% wage increase agreement on Monday.
The pay deal for the 2023/24 financial year comes after CWU national bargaining co-ordinator Nathen Bowers vowed to Business Day in December 2023 that the union would disrupt the election should the struggling broadcaster not accede to its demand for higher wages. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.