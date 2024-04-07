Numsa seeks declaratory order over planned strike at RAF
Union wants the removal of RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo
07 April 2024 - 20:04
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the majority union at the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has approached the labour court for a declaratory order that its planned strike action at the embattled fund is legal and protected.
The fund was granted an interim interdict against the industrial action in March after Numsa announced that it would embark on a “national shutdown” of all RAF offices to demand the removal of CEO Collins Letsoalo for alleged “gross incompetence” and presiding over the “disastrous” state of affairs at the state-owned entity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.