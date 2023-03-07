Fed chair Jerome Powell due to make announcement that is likely to signal the direction of US interest rates
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
The minister says rather than overlapping, the mineral resources & energy, public enterprises and electricity ministries will complement each other
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
The country’s labour federations have called on newly appointed minister of public service & administration Noxolo Kiviet to move with speed to repair the fraught relations between the government and unions.
Relations between the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants and the employer soured after the government refused to implement the last leg of a three-year wage agreement signed in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council in 2018, citing a lack of funds...
Labour calls on Noxolo Kiviet to repair government-worker relations
Labour federations have urged the new public service & administration minister to move quickly in addressing the strained relationship
