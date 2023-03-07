National / Labour

Labour calls on Noxolo Kiviet to repair government-worker relations

Labour federations have urged the new public service & administration minister to move quickly in addressing the strained relationship

07 March 2023 - 13:51 Luyolo Mkentane

The country’s labour federations have called on newly appointed minister of public service & administration Noxolo Kiviet to move with speed to repair the fraught relations between the government and unions.

Relations between the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants and the employer soured after the government refused to implement the last leg of a three-year wage agreement signed in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council in 2018, citing a lack of funds...

