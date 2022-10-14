×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Striking Transnet workers gather at Durban terminal

Members of the United National Transport Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have been picketing since last Thursday and on Monday respectively over wage agreements

14 October 2022 - 11:15 TimesLIVE
Striking Transnet workers use their cars to block the road at Durban's Victoria Embankment.
Striking Transnet workers use their cars to block the road at Durban's Victoria Embankment.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Transnet workers gathered outside Durban port entrance 3 on the Victoria Embankment as part of their strike action on Friday morning.

Members of the United National Transport Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have been picketing last Thursday and on Monday respectively over wage agreements.

On Friday the unions travelled in a motorcade of at least 100 cars to the terminal on Bayhead Road to continue picketing.

The motorcade started at Victoria Embankment, and was set to proceed through Sydney Road and on to Bayhead Road, just outside King Edward VIII hospital.

An altercation broke out between a metro police officer and a striking Transnet employee after he tried to block the road from Victoria Embarkment to the Transnet terminal in Bayhead.
An altercation broke out between a metro police officer and a striking Transnet employee after he tried to block the road from Victoria Embarkment to the Transnet terminal in Bayhead.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Traffic is expected to be backed up on the route.

Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE there has been traffic control in the vicinity since last week to monitor the strike.

TimesLIVE

DAVID FURLONGER: Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water

A protracted Transnet strike could sound the death knell for companies and jobs in the SA motor industry
Opinion
7 hours ago

Economists trim GDP forecasts as mining output shrinks

Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
Economy
19 hours ago

Striking Transnet workers reject latest offer

Workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, saying the state-owned enterprise made a slightly improved offer
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Transnet CEO Portia Derby digs in her heels as SA ...
National / Labour
2.
Kganyago the salesman in high demand in Washington
National
3.
Leader opposing Amazon’s Cape Town development ...
National
4.
Most public health facilities would fail NHI ...
National / Health
5.
Sassa says services will be disrupted while ...
National

Related Articles

DAVID FURLONGER: Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water

Opinion

Economists trim GDP forecasts as mining output shrinks

Economy

Striking Transnet workers reject latest offer

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.