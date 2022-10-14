The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week
Transnet workers gathered outside Durban port entrance 3 on the Victoria Embankment as part of their strike action on Friday morning.
Members of the United National Transport Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have been picketing last Thursday and on Monday respectively over wage agreements.
On Friday the unions travelled in a motorcade of at least 100 cars to the terminal on Bayhead Road to continue picketing.
The motorcade started at Victoria Embankment, and was set to proceed through Sydney Road and on to Bayhead Road, just outside King Edward VIII hospital.
Traffic is expected to be backed up on the route.
Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE there has been traffic control in the vicinity since last week to monitor the strike.
TimesLIVE
Striking Transnet workers gather at Durban terminal
Members of the United National Transport Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union have been picketing since last Thursday and on Monday respectively over wage agreements
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
