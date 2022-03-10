National / Labour

Sibanye-Stillwater to oppose legal challenge to lockout as pay strike starts

Solidarity and Uasa plan to mount legal action to tackle company’s lockout decision

10 March 2022 - 18:25 Luyolo Mkentane

The indefinite wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations is in full swing after members affiliated to the two biggest unions downed tools during the night shift on Wednesday in support of their demands for above-inflation pay increases.

Sibanye responded swiftly to the industrial action by closing down its gold operations and implementing a lockout, which the company’s two smaller unions said they would challenge in court...

