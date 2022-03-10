Sibanye-Stillwater to oppose legal challenge to lockout as pay strike starts
Solidarity and Uasa plan to mount legal action to tackle company’s lockout decision
10 March 2022 - 18:25
The indefinite wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations is in full swing after members affiliated to the two biggest unions downed tools during the night shift on Wednesday in support of their demands for above-inflation pay increases.
Sibanye responded swiftly to the industrial action by closing down its gold operations and implementing a lockout, which the company’s two smaller unions said they would challenge in court...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now