National Coalition of unions at Sibanye-Stillwater vote for strike Business Day understands that Amcu, whose membership was not balloted as its constitution calls for voting by a show of hands, also voted in favour of a strike

A strike is in the offing after workers affiliated to a coalition of mining unions voted to down tools in support of their demand for above-inflation wages.

The balloting of workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Uasa, was held on Tuesday and overseen by officials of the CCMA...