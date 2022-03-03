Coalition of unions at Sibanye-Stillwater vote for strike
Business Day understands that Amcu, whose membership was not balloted as its constitution calls for voting by a show of hands, also voted in favour of a strike
03 March 2022 - 12:00
A strike is in the offing after workers affiliated to a coalition of mining unions voted to down tools in support of their demand for above-inflation wages.
The balloting of workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Uasa, was held on Tuesday and overseen by officials of the CCMA...
