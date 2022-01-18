PODCAST | The future of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

With vaccination rates remaining low in Africa and SA, the question of mandatory vaccines is high on the agenda early in 2022.

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth discusses the sticky question of enforcement, risk assessments and policy hurdles that companies seeking a mandatory vaccine policy must overcome.

He is joined by Johan Botes, partner and head of employment and compensation, and Tracy van der Colff, senior associate for employment and compensation at Baker McKenzie, to discuss the complexities and legal requirements.

Listen to the discussion here: