B4SA expects more court action this year on vaccine mandates Businesses get ready for legal action on jabs and work safety

Organised business is bracing itself this year for an increase in legal action from employees opposed to mandatory vaccines and staff who feel their companies have not done enough to protect them from the unvaccinated.

Mandatory vaccination is one way of ensuring the relative safety of employees as corporate SA looks to encourage them to return to the office full-time or on a hybrid basis to kick-start a struggling economy...