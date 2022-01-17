National / Health Jab mandates should not lead to job losses, says Nzimande B L Premium

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has moved to allay fears that mandatory vaccination policies could lead to job losses at some of SA’s tertiary institutions.

In a written reply to a question from the EFF on the recent decision by the University of the Free State to introduce a mandatory vaccination policy, which was published in parliament at the weekend, Nzimande said the university’s policy is “accommodating, and it provides students and staff with an option to apply for an exemption through a structured process”...