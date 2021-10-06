NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Numsa embarks on national strike
Business Day TV spoke to Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
06 October 2021 - 08:03
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has embarked on industrial action after a deadlock in negotiations for a new wage deal.
The union is demanding an 8% increase for workers across the board, while employers are offering 4.4%.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola for more detail.
