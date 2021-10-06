Companies

WATCH: Numsa embarks on national strike

Business Day TV spoke to Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

06 October 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA during their strike for better wage increases at the Bellville South community centre in Cape Town on October 5 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA during their strike for better wage increases at the Bellville South community centre in Cape Town on October 5 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has embarked on industrial action after a deadlock in negotiations for a new wage deal.

The union is demanding an 8% increase for workers across the board, while employers are offering 4.4%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola for more detail.

Numsa to go ahead with strike after talks collapse

National Union of Metalworkers of SA plans total shutdown of the engineering sector
National
1 day ago

Seifsa strikes conciliatory tone as Numsa workers march

Employer body says it has reached out to the union for a meeting to resolve issues and reach a deal
National
15 hours ago

Steel sector employers to lock out workers if Numsa embarks on strike

Employer body Seifsa says there is still time for an agreement but union says the strike will start on October 5
National
1 week ago

Numsa to embark on indefinite strike in October over wage increases

The steel and engineering sector says conditions do not allow for the improvements the union is demanding
National
2 weeks ago
