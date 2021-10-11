National

Metalworkers strike hits output at BMW plant

Production of around 700 vehicles has been lost, an official of the German carmaker said of the loss at its Rosslyn assembly plant near Tshwane

11 October 2021 - 20:05 Wendell Roelf
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Output at luxury carmaker BMW’s main vehicle assembly plant has been hit by a wage strike in the engineering sector by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), a company spokesperson said on Monday.

“While our associates have been reporting for work, we have lost production since the strike commenced ... as a number of suppliers to the plant have been affected,” Hailey Philander told Reuters.      

She said production of around 700 vehicles was lost, but gave no further details.

Numsa launched the strike last Tuesday after pay talks with employer bodies reached a deadlock, raising fears the action would spill over and block supplies of parts to make new cars.

BMW’s plant is at Rosslyn, just outside Tshwane.

On Friday, Numsa said its members were considering a new proposal to end the strike. On Monday, the union was still collating feedback before making a decision.

Numsa, with about 155,000 members organised in the sector, wants an 8% across-the-board wage hike in the first year and inflation plus 2% for the second and third years.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, an industry body, had initially offered 4.4% for 2021, inflation plus 0.5% in 2022 and inflation plus 1% in the third year.

“It is concerning for the whole auto manufacturing sector that the strike in the metals and engineering space has continued till now, but we know that negotiations to resolve it are advanced and we hope a breakthrough is imminent,” said Renai Moothilal, executive director at the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers. 

Officials at Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota said they had not been affected by the strike so far. 

Reuters

WATCH: Numsa embarks on national strike

Business Day TV spoke to Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Companies
5 days ago

LETTER: Numsa sees business as the enemy

Steel industry strike could result in job losses as businesses close, automate or invest elsewhere
Opinion
6 days ago

Cosatu to go on national strike against corruption and job losses

The federation plans to strike against corruption, job losses, retrenchments, gender-based violence and attacks on collective bargaining
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Joburg pledges less load-shedding after signing ...
National
2.
SA flagged for weak dirty-money controls
National
3.
Red lights flash as grid capacity constrains ...
National
4.
Workers lose R100m in wages as Numsa strike drags ...
National / Labour
5.
BREAKING NEWS: Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi ...
National

Related Articles

Workers lose R100m in wages as Numsa strike drags on, Seifsa says

National / Labour

Cosatu urges government to enact ‘whole recovery plan’

National

Seifsa strikes conciliatory tone as Numsa workers march

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.