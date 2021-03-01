National / Labour Stage set for bitter fight over public sector wages Bruising clash expected between public sector unions and government BL PREMIUM

The stage has been set for a bitter clash between the government and public sector unions, with the latter meeting today to iron out sticking points in their demands for above-inflation wage increases and the state having budgeted for a freeze.

The Treasury has said its approach to future negotiations will be to ensure the outcome aligns with both the country’s fiscal position as well as prevailing economic conditions, which does not augur well for workers receiving salary increases in the coming years...