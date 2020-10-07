Unions take to the streets against wage loss and social ills

SA’s weak economy should not be used to lay guilt-trips on workers embarking on a nationwide strike to highlight harsh socio-economic conditions affecting them, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said on Wednesday.

She said the economy, which contracted at an annualised rate of 51% during the second quarter, the worst quarterly collapse on record, was already in the doldrums when Covid-19 hit the country.

The six-month Covid-19 lockdown ravaged the embattled economy, which is forecast to contract 7% or more during 2020. According to data released by Stats SA, 2.2-million jobs were lost during the second quarter.

On Wednesday, four of the country’s trade union federations, Cosatu, Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa), National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) embarked on a one-day strike to protest against the non-implementation of wage increases by the government, as well as against poverty, crime, inequality, corruption and unemployment.

Marches are under way in major cities across the country, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, Polokwane, Durban and Kimberley. However, the business sector has warned that the strike action will further cripple the struggling economy.

Losi, who led the Tshwane leg of the march to the Treasury and the department of employment and labour to deliver memorandums, bemoaned the private sector for wanting to retrench workers, saying it had made a commitment during the jobs summit in 2018 to create employment in the economy.

“They are not being held to account.”

Regarding the wage increase for public servants, Losi said the government was setting a bad precedent for the private sector by reneging on implementing the increases.

Unions have been on a collision course with the government after it backed out of a pay hike deal following finance minister Tito Mboweni’s huge budget cuts to contain rising government debt and a ballooning budget deficit. Between 2007 and 2019 public sector wages tripled from R154bn to R518bn, according to Stats SA.

In Johannesburg and Cape Town, protesters marched to the provincial legislatures to deliver memorandums, calling for an end to retrenchments, gender based violence, corruption, and improved public transport systems. The government was given 14 days to respond to the list of demands from the federations.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the harsh socioeconomic conditions in SA were a “crisis of unbelievable magnitude”.

Labour analyst Michael Bagraim criticised the strike, describing it as an “absolute travesty of justice [as] the economy is on its knees”.

“It is time for the unions to be more innovative and to be inventive as to how they can be of assistance to job creation and economy building,” he said.

“No one in SA today should be destructive. We are all in this boat together and a leak anywhere on the boat means we will all go down.”

