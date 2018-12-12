National / Labour

State’s e-recruitment system seeks to improve public service

The new e-recruitment system will be accessible from different locations for all job seekers who submit applications to a centralised database

12 December 2018 - 13:51 Theto Mahlakoana
Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: THE SOWETAN

The government is reviewing its recruitment regulations for all entry-level posts in the public service to allow for the hiring of new employees without prior experience.

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo announced the steps taken, with the aim of addressing the country’s high youth unemployment problem, at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Over 30% of the country’s youth are unemployed, with many, including new graduates, unable to access the job market due to lack of experience.

The minister also launched an e-recruitment system, bringing to life the plans she had to digitise the public service when she took over the portfolio.

“It is indisputable that the current recruitment processes are cumbersome for job-seekers and government departments have not moved or evolved with the changing technological advancements.

“For job-seekers, the new e-recruitment system will be beneficial because it is web-based and accessible from different locations for all job seekers who submit applications to a centralised database,” she said.

The system will also introduce a paperless administration across the public service, including the digitisation of the Z83 form, to ease the process of applying for jobs which traditionally required applicants to submit the physical application.

She said the system will “alleviate the burden on our youth when applying for jobs in the public service”.

The e-recruitment system will be phased in at the departments of labour, higher education and training, public service and administration, the national school of government, centre for public service innovation, and the office of the public service commission,

Dlodlo said the process would be completed by March 2019.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

No experience needed for entry-level government jobs, says Ayanda Dlodlo

The focus of recruitment will in future be on minimum academic qualifications
National
22 days ago

Working conditions in the public service under scrutiny

A state employee's suicide prompts sharp scrutiny as speculation grows that the government will soon start retrenchments
National
2 months ago

Summit deal to create 275,000 jobs a year

The final agreement commits government to undertaking that ‘there will be no retrenchments in the public sector’
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
State’s e-recruitment system seeks to improve ...
National / Labour
2.
Plastics industry blames Numsa for strike violence
National / Labour
3.
ANC gives mayors with VBS links their marching ...
National
4.
Moyane defeat opens way for his successor
National

Related Articles

State calls on former employees to collect unclaimed benefits
National

Government launches new recruitment scheme to help unemployed graduates
National / Education

Public servants’ body plans indefinite strike
National / Labour

Public-sector employees miss payday adjustments
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.