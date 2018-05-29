Public-sector employees miss payday adjustments

Public-sector employees are losing out on a big payday due to the delayed conclusion of their draft wage agreement.

The deal, which offers employees wage increases of 6% to 7% for 2018 and consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% for successive years, still does not enjoy majority support from unions, over a week after government presented it.

In the meantime, public employees have had to deal with inflationary pressures without the cushion of salary adjustments, which will be backdated to April 1 once implemented. Organised labour has 21 days until the window closes on its chance to sign the wage deal.

Although the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) confirmed on Monday it had added its signature to the agreement, its 20% representation, combined with that of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, which was the first to put pen to paper, failed to cross the 50% + 1 threshold. Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said on Monday that "we still don’t have a majority signature. I am in discussions with unions."

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo told Business Day in a recent interview that although she had the choice to implement the deal unilaterally after 30 days, that would be undesirable as the agreement was the outcome of a collective decision-making process.

Such a scenario might however be one the government would want to avoid ahead of an election year. The unions which have rejected the offer said that their members demanded improved benefits.

Dlodlo said she wanted all the unions to be party to the deal as it was not only about "rands and cents", but many issues.

When the state, as employer, proposed a new multi-term wage agreement during the 2004 wage negotiations, organised labour rejected the proposal. As a result, the parties at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council could not reach an agreement.

Organised labour embarked on industrial action, protected in terms of the labour legislation. The state then unilaterally implemented the 2004 multiterm wage agreement.

The Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council parties then waited for the 2004 agreement to run its course, while labour embarked on strike action over the disagreement.

The strike was followed by further such action in 2007 and 2010.

