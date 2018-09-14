Cash-strapped Cosatu may amend fees clause

Cosatu affiliates want its constitution to be amended to include a clause holding unions liable for outstanding subscriptions to the federation.

The proposal, which will be debated at the federation’s congress next week, comes amid its court battle to recoup about R10m in unpaid affiliation fees from its former affiliates, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu).

Numsa, which had 350,000 members, was expelled from the federation in 2014 after it resolved not to support the ANC during the national elections that year, going against a Cosatu resolution. Fawu, which had about 100,000 members, disaffiliated in 2016 partly in protest at Numsa’s dismissal.

Some of the federation’s affiliates are beset by infighting and maladministration, such as the SA Municipal Workers Union and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union, and have failed to meet their financial obligations to the federation, sending it into the red over the years, according to general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.