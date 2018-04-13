National / Labour

Minimum wage: Saftu rejects ‘apartheid pay structure’

13 April 2018 - 05:47 Bekezela Phakathi
More consultation: Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has said the May 1 deadline will not be met because there was not enough time to process and implement minimum-pay legislation as the Cabinet approved it only in November. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
More consultation: Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has said the May 1 deadline will not be met because there was not enough time to process and implement minimum-pay legislation as the Cabinet approved it only in November. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says proposed minimum pay of R20 an hour or R3,500 a month will entrench "the apartheid wage structure" while amendments to the Labour Relations Act will limit the right of workers to strike.

Saftu says a living wage should be about R12,500 a month. Members of the country’s second-largest union federation marched to Parliament on Thursday to defend the "workers’ right to strike" and to "fight for a living wage".

The union federation is opposed to the implementation of amendments to the Labour Relations Act that would require unions to ballot their members before a strike.

The proposed amendments should be sent back to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) for review and Saftu was demanding it be given a seat at the council, it said.

Saftu is unhappy about the value-added tax (VAT) increase, saying the tax hike would worsen inequality and poverty. It has vowed to bring the economy to its knees if the government persists with plans to introduce the new minimum wage.

In March, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant announced that the government would not meet the May 1 deadline for the new wage. She said there was not enough time to process the new legislation as it was approved by the Cabinet and referred to Parliament only in November. Parliament had received high volumes of written and oral public submissions, said the minister.

Saftu insists that the national minimum wage [of R20 an hour for most workers] will do nothing except entrench the apartheid wage structure, keep millions of workers trapped in poverty and slave wages, widen income inequalities that have made our country the most unequal in the world
Andre Adams,
Saftu’s Western Cape secretary

But according to some reports, pressure from unions forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for the delay in implementing the new legislation. The national minimum wage project was driven by Ramaphosa when he was still deputy president.

The National Assembly, which approves legislation, is in recess.

The minimum-wage proposal would be reviewed yearly, except for domestic and farm workers, whose rate would be set at R15 and R18 an hour, respectively.

"Saftu insists that the national minimum wage [of R20 an hour for most workers] will do nothing except entrench the apartheid wage structure, keep millions of workers trapped in poverty and slave wages, widen income inequalities that have made our country the most unequal in the world," said Andre Adams, Saftu’s Western Cape secretary.

"Saftu has resolved to embark on rolling mass action to defend workers and communities from these neoliberal attacks," he said.

Saftu provincial deputy chairman Nyaniso Siyana said: "We will bring the economy of this country down to make them listen to us."

Cosatu protested outside Parliament to register its concern about corruption, the VAT increase, the water crisis in Cape Town, the poor public transport system and the delay in the implementation of the minimum wage.

"We are concerned about the delay in the implementation of the national minimum wage, which is supposed to undo the levels of slave wages in SA," said Tony Ehrenreich, Cosatu’s Western Cape secretary.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Saftu and other unions to protest new strike laws in march to Parliament

The South African Federation of Trade Unions, other unions and community organisations are also protesting the new minimum wage and the VAT increase
National
20 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Transformation of the DA will happen from the bottom up

The pressure from below for change in the Democratic Alliance was evident at the party’s national congress
Opinion
3 days ago

Department sticking to its guns on sectoral wage determinations

Opponents of the abolition of sectoral determinations said it would remove a tool to protect workers earning more than the national minimum wage
National
10 days ago

Low wages in clothing production need not be a given, and SA could lead this change

Production costs in China and South Asian countries are rising, and there has been a small return to SA soil for the manufacturing of clothing and ...
Opinion
13 days ago

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Time to look at how Nedlac’s minimum wage deal was mutated

By empowering state lawyers to change its resolutions, the labour minister and President Cyril Ramaphosa have undermined Nedlac’s role
Opinion
16 days ago

Minimum wage law will miss May 1 deadline

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says the high volume of public submissions makes implementation date impossible
National
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Public invited to form guard of honour for Winnie ...
National
2.
Minimum wage: Saftu rejects ‘apartheid pay ...
National / Labour
3.
SA’s young legal elite want African action
National
4.
Migrants born in SA to get birth certificates
National

Related Articles

Saftu and other unions to protest new strike laws in march to Parliament
National

DA moots minimum wage opt-out
Politics

Department sticking to its guns on sectoral wage determinations
National

Nedlac slams labour department’s bungling of bill
National

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Time to look at how Nedlac’s minimum wage deal was mutated
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.