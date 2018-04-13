Minimum wage: Saftu rejects ‘apartheid pay structure’

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says proposed minimum pay of R20 an hour or R3,500 a month will entrench "the apartheid wage structure" while amendments to the Labour Relations Act will limit the right of workers to strike.

Saftu says a living wage should be about R12,500 a month. Members of the country’s second-largest union federation marched to Parliament on Thursday to defend the "workers’ right to strike" and to "fight for a living wage".

The union federation is opposed to the implementation of amendments to the Labour Relations Act that would require unions to ballot their members before a strike.

The proposed amendments should be sent back to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) for review and Saftu was demanding it be given a seat at the council, it said.

Saftu is unhappy about the value-added tax (VAT) increase, saying the tax hike would worsen inequality and poverty. It has vowed to bring the economy to its knees if the government persists with plans to introduce the new minimum wage.

In March, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant announced that the government would not meet the May 1 deadline for the new wage. She said there was not enough time to process the new legislation as it was approved by the Cabinet and referred to Parliament only in November. Parliament had received high volumes of written and oral public submissions, said the minister.