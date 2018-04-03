National

LABOUR LEGISLATION

Department sticking to its guns on sectoral wage determinations

03 April 2018 - 07:06 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Department of Labour is insisting on phasing out sectoral determinations over three years despite strong opposition during public hearings on proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

It will now be up to Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour to decide whether to adopt the proposal.

The department’s director-general, Thobile Lamati, gave the department’s initial response to the submissions on the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill, the National Minimum Wage Bill and the Labour Relations Bill at a meeting of the committee last week.

Organisations, including trade union federations and Business Unity SA, argued for sectoral determinations, which they say protect vulnerable workers such as domestic and farm workers.

Opponents of the abolition of sectoral determinations said it would remove a tool to protect workers earning more than the national minimum wage.

The removal of sectoral determinations was introduced into the bill by the Department of Labour and not as a result of negotiations within the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

Sectoral determinations are set by the minister on the recommendations of the Employment Conditions Commission.

Lamati explained the phase-out of sectoral determinations on the grounds that they resulted in considerable complexity.

"According to research undertaken for the Department of Labour, SA has more wage schedules attached to sectoral determinations than several other African countries.

"In 2015 there were 124 minimum wage schedules in SA compared to 55 in Kenya, 32 in Namibia and one in Ghana.

"The complexity of the sectoral determination system makes it difficult to understand for workers … and increases the likelihood of poor compliance," Lamati said.

"Introducing a national minimum wage provides an opportunity to simplify minimum wage regulation and improve compliance."

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Nedlac slams labour department’s bungling of bill

Nedlac head Madoda Vilakazi blames the department for mistakes which ‘undermine the work of the organisation’
National
5 days ago

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Time to look at how Nedlac’s minimum wage deal was mutated

By empowering state lawyers to change its resolutions, the labour minister and President Cyril Ramaphosa have undermined Nedlac’s role
Opinion
6 days ago

Minimum wage law will miss May 1 deadline

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says the high volume of public submissions makes implementation date impossible
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Julius Malema leads entourage to the late ...
National
2.
National Institute for Communicable Diseases ...
National / Health
3.
Six miners killed and 44 injured as bus ...
National
4.
Joburg to raid liquor outlets over holiday ...
National

Related Articles

Nedlac slams labour department’s bungling of bill
National

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Time to look at how Nedlac’s minimum wage deal was mutated
Opinion / Columnists

Minimum wage law will miss May 1 deadline
National / Labour

Sector wage determination ‘must stay’ after minimum wage becomes law
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.