Department sticking to its guns on sectoral wage determinations

The Department of Labour is insisting on phasing out sectoral determinations over three years despite strong opposition during public hearings on proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

It will now be up to Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour to decide whether to adopt the proposal.

The department’s director-general, Thobile Lamati, gave the department’s initial response to the submissions on the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill, the National Minimum Wage Bill and the Labour Relations Bill at a meeting of the committee last week.

Organisations, including trade union federations and Business Unity SA, argued for sectoral determinations, which they say protect vulnerable workers such as domestic and farm workers.